Woman charged with first degree assault in the City of Jennings

Sunday the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Francesca...
Sunday the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Francesca Jones, 32, for three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.(St. Louis County)
By Jordon Ryan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sunday the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Francesca Jones, 32, for three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Jones crashed into a dodge challenger after her sister’s challenger had reportedly been stolen. The crash resulted in serious physical injury to the truck driver and the vehicle ran off the road and caught fire. Jones then exited her vehicle and shot the two occupants of the dodge challenger and one of the victims exchanged gunfire.

Police arrived on the scene and Jones was detained while they investigated. St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are now leading this investigation.

Jones is being held on a $750,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

