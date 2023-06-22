St. Louis man gets 10 years for 2019 killing of teen boy

Joseph Renick, 58, was sentenced to ten years.
Joseph Renick, 58, was sentenced to ten years.(MGN ONLINE)
By Jordon Ryan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man averted a first degree murder trial next week by reaching a plea agreement Thursday for the 2019 killing of 15-year-old boy, Sentonio Cox. Joseph Renick, 58, entered an Alford plea to reduce charges of first degree involuntary manslaughter.

Renick’s codefendant Brian Potter, 50, also was acquitted of first degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors alleged Renick and Potter backed Cox into a vacant lot in the 7300 block of Vermont Avenue after seeing him and his cousin looking into parked cars. A witness said that Renick fired a revolver at Cox, hitting him in the head from more than 50 feet away. At Potter’s trial his lawyer disputed the witness’s claim.

Renick said in court Thursday that he wanted to tell Cox’s family “that I’m sorry for their loss.” Renick’s trial was set for next week. Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh accepted Renick’s plea agreement and sentenced him to a 10-year term.

McGraugh said that having presided over Potter’s trial, he understood the evidence and problems with the case and that the plea deal is “an extremely favorable outcome” for Renick.

“If this did proceed on Murder 1, you’d be spending the rest of your life in prison,” McGraugh told Renick.

Renick has been locked up for nearly four years awaiting trial and will get credit for time served.

