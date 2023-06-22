St. Louis Co. to host hiring fair for bus drivers on Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Central School Bus, the transportation company for St. Louis Public Schools, is hosting a hiring fair for bus drivers, monitors, and technicians this coming Friday, June 23.

Adults will have the opportunity to drive a school bus, and there will be plenty of activities for kids. There will also be a family barbeque with balloon artists, clowns, sketch artists, and more.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Missouri Central School Bus Training Center.

