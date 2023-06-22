Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Collinsville Tuesday.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of St. Clair Avenue. Collinsville officers were called about a man with a gun. Police say a 30-year-old man pointed a gun at them before officers fired shots at him.

The man was taken to an area hospital. No officers were injured.

