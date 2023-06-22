Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Collinsville

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Collinsville Tuesday.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of St. Clair Avenue. Collinsville officers were called about a man with a gun. Police say a 30-year-old man pointed a gun at them before officers fired shots at him.

The man was taken to an area hospital. No officers were injured.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Janae Edmondson sues City of St. Louis
Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate North St. Louis
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate north St. Louis
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Police in St. Louis City are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a minor
St. Louis police looking for man who they say sexually assaulted minor

Latest News

Joseph Renick, 58, was sentenced to ten years.
St. Louis man gets 10 years for 2019 killing of teen boy
Sunday the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Francesca...
Woman charged with first degree assault in the City of Jennings
It will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Missouri Central School Bus Training Center.
St. Louis Co. to host hiring fair for bus drivers on Friday
Sergeant Charles Wall with St. Louis Metropolitan Police says this happened around 8:45 a.m. in...
Man killed in shooting in West End neighborhood