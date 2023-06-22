Officer crashes during overnight pursuit in north St. Louis, suspect at large

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer was involved in a crash on Interstate 70 Thursday morning after chasing a suspect from Illinois into St. Louis.

The Sauget Officer was pursuing the vehicle in Illinois before crossing into St. Louis around 1 a.m. It was then that the officer was involved in a crash near I-70 at Grand. The officer was not hurt but the suspect was able to get away. It is still unknown what the suspect was wanted for.

News 4 is working to learn about this incident and will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Janae Edmondson sues City of St. Louis
Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate North St. Louis
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate north St. Louis
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Police in St. Louis City are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a minor
St. Louis police looking for man who they say sexually assaulted minor

Latest News

Officer crashes during overnight pursuit in north St. Louis, suspect at large
Officer crashes during overnight pursuit in north St. Louis, suspect at large
(Source: MGN)
IDOT gets green light for more than $910 million in projects
Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
This image provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Jesse...
43-year-old Missouri inmate dies awaiting execution for elderly couple’s murder