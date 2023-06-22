Officer crashes during overnight pursuit in north St. Louis, suspect at large

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer was involved in a crash on Interstate 70 Thursday morning after chasing a suspect from Illinois into St. Louis.

The Sauget Officer was pursuing the vehicle in Illinois before crossing into St. Louis around 1 a.m. It was then that the officer was involved in a crash near I-70 at Grand. The officer was not hurt but the suspect was able to get away. It is still unknown what the suspect was wanted for.

News 4 is working to learn about this incident and will update this story once more information has been released.

