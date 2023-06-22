Man killed in shooting near Hamilton Heights

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are on scene investigating a shooting that killed a man near Hamilton Heights Thursday morning.

Sergeant Charles Wall with St. Louis Metropolitan Police says this happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of Bartmer. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced the man dead on scene. The Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

