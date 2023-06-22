Janae Edmondson sues City of St. Louis

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.(GoFundMe)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Janae Edmondson, the volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after a car hit her Downtown, has filed a case against the City of St. Louis.

The case was filed Tuesday by Kevin Carnie of Simon Law Firm, who is representing Edmondson.

Other defendants include:

  • Daniel Riley, the person driving the car who hit her
  • Kimberly Riley
  • Ean Holdings LLC
  • Elizabeth Smith

This story is developing and will be updated as News 4 learns more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
Driver in Lincoln County Crash that killed 3 teens, injured 2, in court on Tuesday
Families of teens killed, injured in February Lincoln County crash speak out as driver faces court
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate North St. Louis
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate north St. Louis

Latest News

This image provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Jesse...
43-year-old Missouri inmate dies awaiting execution for elderly couple’s murder
MoDOT cuts ribbon on new Muegge Road interchange
MoDOT cuts ribbon on new Muegge Road interchange
‘The Longest Day’ fundraiser raises money for the Alzheimer’s Association on the summer solstice
‘The Longest Day’ fundraiser raises money for the Alzheimer’s Association on the summer solstice
Child cancer patient’s life-changing diagnosis inspires her to become a nurse
Child cancer patient’s life-changing diagnosis inspires her to become a nurse