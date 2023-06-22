Janae Edmondson sues City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Janae Edmondson, the volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after a car hit her Downtown, has filed a case against the City of St. Louis.
The case was filed Tuesday by Kevin Carnie of Simon Law Firm, who is representing Edmondson.
Other defendants include:
- Daniel Riley, the person driving the car who hit her
- Kimberly Riley
- Ean Holdings LLC
- Elizabeth Smith
