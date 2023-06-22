Janae Edmondson sues City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Janae Edmondson, the volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after a car hit her Downtown, has filed a case against the City of St. Louis.

The case was filed Tuesday by Kevin Carnie of Simon Law Firm, who is representing Edmondson.

Other defendants include:

Daniel Riley, the person driving the car who hit her

Kimberly Riley

Ean Holdings LLC

Elizabeth Smith

This story is developing and will be updated as News 4 learns more.

