IDOT gets green light for more than $910 million in projects
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the weather heats up, so is construction season in Illinois.
In fact, the state set a record for construction funding this month.
IDOT leaders got the green light for more than $910 million in projects.
That money will be used on roads and bridges. A chunk of that is coming to the Metro East.
More than $15 million will be used to resurface 10 miles of Illinois Route 255.
