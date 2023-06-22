IDOT gets green light for more than $910 million in projects

As the weather heats up, so is construction season in Illinois.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the weather heats up, so is construction season in Illinois.

In fact, the state set a record for construction funding this month.

IDOT leaders got the green light for more than $910 million in projects.

That money will be used on roads and bridges. A chunk of that is coming to the Metro East.

More than $15 million will be used to resurface 10 miles of Illinois Route 255.

