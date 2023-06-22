Hotter & Potential Storms This Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A Hot and Dry Friday

Hotter Mid 90s both Saturday & Sunday

Storm Chance Saturday Night-Sunday

This Evening: Any spotty sprinkles that have popped up in the heat of the day will dissipate by 7PM, so expect a dry and warm evening with clearing skies.

Friday is a bit hotter but also a tad less humid. Sunshine to start then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Saturday is hot and mostly sunny with a high in the mid 90s. There’s a low chance that storms arrive earlier than expected to impact Saturday evening plans, but the better chance is for storms after Midnight into Sunday morning. If storms do arrive earlier, they could be severe so make sure to check back for updates on the exact timing.

Early Sunday morning storms may produce some downpours and lightning, but exit the area by 6AM. It will be very humid early, and then a cold front sweeps though with drier air later in the day. However we still heat up because the cooler air is lagging behind the front. At this point it doesn’t look like the front will be able to pop storms again Sunday afternoon. That’s something we’ll watch for a change, but the better ingredients look to the east/south of our area.

The Drought continues with some rain possible Saturday night- Sunday but not widespread enough to be beneficial. This Drought Monitor will update every Thursday.

