Big Heat & Potential Storms This Weekend

Humidity dips a bit Today and Friday

Trending Toward Mid 90s Saturday!

Storm Chance Saturday Night-Sunday, But Rain Not Widespread

What’s Next: More warm to hot days for the remainder of the work-week, although it will be a bit less humid Thursday and Friday. Still, these are toasty warm to hot days with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

It’s the weekend when we expect more significant changes as heat ramps up. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday. Sunday’s forecast includes a chance of rain and storms, but the rain is not a guarantee and doesn’t look widespread. But make sure to catch later updates because storms that do develop Sunday could be severe -- we’re watching it for a potential First Alert Weather Day. While it’s early and things could change, here’s what we are seeing Sunday:

1) A cluster of storms from Iowa/Northern Missouri moving in overnight into early Sunday may hold together to bring a portion of the area some rain. 2) Weather turns hot and humid before a cold front moves through. If the ingredients and storm fuel are in place from late morning into the afternoon, then we may get some storms to pop off. They could be severe too, but again, there are a lot of question marks on IF those storms will develop. Make sure to check back on News4 or the KMOV weather app for updates.

