Another man charged in teen’s killing at Cool Valley gas station

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 22-year-old man is the second person to be charged after an 18-year-old was murdered at a Cool Valley gas station in January.

Christopher Hall was indicted in federal court Wednesday. Bryant Pirtle was indicted in March in connection to the crime. Both face charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Florissant man accused of killing 18-year-old at Cool Valley gas station

Hall and Pirtle are accused of aiding and abetting each other in using a firearm while involved in a drug conspiracy. Devon Williams was shot and killed January 29 at the BP in the 1700 block of South Florissant Road.

Prosecutors allege Hall and Pirtle shot Williams around 3 a.m. that morning after he tried to buy marijuana from them. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Hall is in jail pending charges in St. Louis County related to a March shooting.

