9-year-old shot in north St. Louis

By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 9-year-old boy was shot in the city of St. Louis Thursday afternoon, police said.

The boy was shot just before 4 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wells, just east of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police said he was conscious and breathing.

Information on the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately known.

The boy is the 41st child victim of gun violence(17 and under) in the city of St. Louis since January 1.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

