1 dead after explosion at East Alton ammunition facility

Winchester Lake City Army Ammunition Plant logo.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST ALTON (KMOV) -- One person died after an explosion at the Winchester Ammunition facility in East Alton Thursday.

The explosion happened around 4 p.m. The East Alton Fire Department confirmed someone died but did not provide additional details to a reporter on scene. No other injuries have been reported.

The facility is on Powder Mill Road in East Alton.

In a statement, Winchester said the incident involved a company vehicle. The company said it will fully investigate to determine what caused the explosion.

“We are deeply saddened that a Winchester employee was fatally injured this afternoon in an incident involving a company vehicle at the company’s East Alton facility. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s family and coworkers. We are not releasing the employee’s name at this time out of respect for the family. This is a tragedy, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine what happened. The safety of our employees, the community, and our environment is always our top priority.”

Winchester

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

