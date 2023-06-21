Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A daycare facility worker has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk after a baggie of methamphetamine was found in an infant and toddler room.

Nichole R. Doster, 36, a manager at KidsPlay Childcare & Preschool, was charged after investigators said she left a bag of methamphetamine on the floor of the facility’s infant room on June 16.

According to a probable cause statement, law enforcement officials were contacted by the Manchester childcare facility for a report of a possible controlled substance found in an infant room. When officers arrived, they said they found a small plastic baggie that contained a large crystalline structure and crystalline dust.

The officer was told the bag was found in the infant room, which had eight infants in it at the time, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers said that an investigation indicated that the baggie belonged to Doster, and when police searched Doster’s purse, they found another baggie containing crystals.

The probable cause statement said that a lab analysis confirmed the crystal substances in both baggies were methamphetamine.

The facility told News 4 that Doster was fired immediately, and no children were harmed.

An administrator of the facility told News 4 that a teacher had found the bag and immediately activated their protocols and contacted state and local authorities. They said the children were out of the classroom when it was found.

The administrator told News 4 they had closed the room and cleaned and sanitized it.

The administrator said that Doster was the manager and had been there for two years and that she had passed a background check and had no other issues.

“We’re shocked by this,” the administrator said.

Doster is being held at the St. Louis County jail with a $75,000 cash-only bond.

