Urban Chestnut teaming with Wally’s for new beer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis brewery Urban Chestnut is teaming with Wally’s gas station for a new beer.

Wednesday, Urban Chestnut announced it will soon be coming out with Wally’s “Light Lager,” described as “a crisp, clean, light beer” with 95 calories, and 3.7 carbs. The beer will be available in 6 packs or by the case.

Wally’s, which features dozens of gas pumps and a large store, opened a location along I-44 in Fenton in 2022.

An exact release date for Wally’s “Light Lager” has not been announced.

