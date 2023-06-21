State signs off on tax credit to fund urban trail connecting Harris-Stowe to CITYPARK
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Millions more dollars will fund an urban trail connecting Harris-Stowe State University to St. Louis’ new Major League Soccer stadium.
On Tuesday, the state signed off on tax credits for the Great Rivers Greenway, infusing $2 million into the pedestrian path.
The trail will begin at the corner of CITYPARK where the Pillars of the Valley stands.
It’s a tribute to Mill Creek Valley, a former Black neighborhood of 20,000 residents.
The path would then run along Market Street to Harris-Stowe’s campus.
This segment is part of the $245 million project.
The urban trail will connect St. Louis City through a network of greenways.
