St. Louis police looking for man who they say sexually assaulted minor
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Louis City are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a minor.
The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras in late May. Authorities allege that he sexually assaulted a minor in the 3500 block of Bingham, which is the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City, around 11:00 p.m. on May 29.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.