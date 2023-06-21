St. Louis police looking for man who they say sexually assaulted minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Louis City are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a minor.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras in late May. Authorities allege that he sexually assaulted a minor in the 3500 block of Bingham, which is the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City, around 11:00 p.m. on May 29.

Recognize this man? On 5.29.23 he sexually assaulted a juvenile victim in the 3500 block of Bingham. Anyone with info is urged to call @STLRCS at 866-371-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/YPjrRnkfgp — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 21, 2023

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.