St. Louis County Council holds bill on senior tax breaks amid criticism

By Alex Gaul
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Amid growing criticism that it could have a negative impact on school budgets, the St. Louis County Council held a bill Tuesday that would freeze property taxes for seniors.

The bill’s sponsor, Councilman Mark Harder, moved to hold the bill at Tuesday night’s council meeting without explanation.

Bill 114 would have effectively frozen property taxes for seniors once they became eligible for Social Security. The bill is dependent on the fate of a state bill that would authorize county governments to take such action. The Missouri Legislature passed SB 190 and sent it to Governor Mike Parson, but he has not yet signed the bill.

At previous council meetings, councilmembers expressed concern about the bill’s potential to decrease the county’s revenue amid an ongoing $40 million budget shortfall. A county memo estimated the county would have missed out on millions of dollars per year had the legislation been passed years ago. Although property taxes make up a relatively small percentage of the county’s budget when compared to income taxes, opponents of the bill say the decreased revenue would hit school and fire districts the hardest.

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway said at the June 6 Council meeting that teachers and others who don’t pay into Social Security might miss out on the tax break. Councilwoman Lisa Clancy called the bill well-intentioned but it could have unintended “disastrous consequences” for area school districts.

“While our tax dollars go to support the functions of County government, the largest proportion of St. Louis County’s tax dollars go to our public school districts, community colleges, and special school districts,” Clancy said. “So again, I think you might have some good intentions, but maybe haven’t thought this through or are okay with those consequences, but I’m not.”

Similar tax freezes are already on the books in other areas of the Midwest. Illinois and Iowa both have similar tax freezes for seniors, with Iowa’s measure signed into law earlier this year.

