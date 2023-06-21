St. Louis City short-term rental regulation debated in public hearing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bill that would regulate short-term rental properties in St. Louis City cleared its next hurdle in a public committee hearing Tuesday, but it is likely still months away from a final vote.

The St. Louis Transportation and Commerce Committee took up Board Bills 33 and 34 Tuesday morning. It’s an effort bill sponsor Bret Narayan says is years in the making. Under the bill, owners will have to apply annually for permits to host short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo.

City leaders are using other cities like Kansas City for reference for the regulations. Narayan says the bills are aimed at keeping short-term rental hosts living in the city, and discouraging hosts listing St. Louis properties from out-of-state. For example, the legislation requires in-person inspections and hosts having a contact on-call 24 hours a day.

“A lot of the problem owners that we see are people that do not live here locally,” Narayan said. “If there is a party there, there’s someone we can immediately get a hold of. I think some of those protections will either encourage people to get right or to maybe move their short-term rentals elsewhere.”

The bills come against the backdrop of increased violence tied to these properties. The bill aims for accountability by requiring St. Louis Metropolitan Police to keep a log of incidents tied to short-term rental properties. Repeated violations could result in a license suspension.

The crowded meeting featured several speakers from each side of the issue during the public comment period, with current short-term rental hosts expressing concern with some of those more stringent requirements.

Legislators say they will set future hearings on the bills, but they do not expect them to move to a full vote until after the summer break. If the bills are approved, it would take a year for the proper licensing systems and infrastructure to be set up.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.