St. Charles County receives $15.7 million in federal funds for flood buyouts

The 2019 floods in St. Charles County left hundreds of residents homeless for weeks on end.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 2019 floods in St. Charles County left hundreds of residents homeless for weeks on end, and four years later, there are now funds for eligible homeowners who are interested in selling their homes.

The funds from the Housing and Urban Development’s disaster relief fund will compensate around 100 homeowners who want to sell their homes in the impacted areas of St. Charles, West Alton, Portage Des Sioux and other parts of unincorporated St. Charles County.

Pat Saindon lives in Portage Des Sioux. He and his family were unable to get to their house for months after the flood waters took over the lower level of the home. He says he doesn’t think they would take a buyout, but he worries for the next flood.

“We figure next time we probably won’t stay after,” said Saindon. He adds, the quiet life and the people are what keep him from leaving their home of two decades.

The buyout area includes around 990 homes. But many are not interested in selling. St. Charles County is trying to reach the ones who are.

“There’s a lot of people who have flood damaged homes who’ve frankly indicated they feel kind of trapped and they don’t know where to go, so this is for willing sellers,” said Robert Myers, with St. Charles County Planning and Zoning.

He says this type of federal funding was not intended for the immediate aftermath of the flood, but the long term recovery. The four year time period, he says, is typical of this kind of buyout.

The county will hire a consultant using the funds who will coordinate public meetings, distributing applicatins and working through the buyout process.

Property owners who suffered substantial damage will be eligible for the program but priority will be given to those who are low to moderate income, have a disability or are older than 65.

Myers says the homes purchased by the county will be demolished and the land used for open space.

“There will never be another building constructied on the site again,” said Myers.

Applications are expected to be available later this year.

