ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A quick search and rescue mission in St. Louis County.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday St. Louis County Police Officers pulled a fawn out of a ditch in Wildwood.

But before releasing it, they had to give it a name. They named it Madi because it was found on Madison Creek Lane.

Rescued!!! 👏👏When a little fawn got stuck in a ditch, our Wildwood officers leapt into action!

Officers Grobelny and Sahrmann rescued the fawn and named it “Madi” since it was found on Madison Creek Lane ☺️. 🦌 @CityofWildwood pic.twitter.com/SZRDSXI9pC — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 20, 2023

