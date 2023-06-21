New MSD tunnel project to prevent overflows, protect Meramec River

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 is taking you in a capsule to go deep under St. Louis to explore a solution to a problem so many of you see time after time when the rain comes hard and fast.

Just last month in South County, a pounding of rain led to numerous and costly sewer backflows.

Only News 4 is showing you the fix, which resides down the soon to be six-mile long tunnel.

It will handle extra wastewater, preventing backflow.

That tunnel is being built in South County and it will go from new Baumgartner Road and Lemay Ferry Road to the Fenton Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Only News 4′s David Amelotti is showing us this new fix 180 feet underground, and the big price tag.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.