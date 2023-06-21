MSD proposes 30% wastewater rate hike, new stormwater tax

By Alex Gaul
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If a proposed rate hike goes through, Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) customers could see their monthly bills increase by more than 30 percent.

MSD originally asked for the rate hike in March. Wednesday evening, MSD will host the first of several public meetings on the topic at Creve Coeur City Hall, where residents can give feedback on the proposal.

The rate hikes are tied to $1.65 billion in new construction and infrastructure projects. MSD wants to ask voters for approval to fund $750 million of that total with debt funding. If the funding is approved, the average per-month wastewater cost for a residential home would go up from $57.04 to $75.23 starting in 2027. If the funding is not approved by voters, the average monthly cost would go up even further, topping out at $104.34 in 2026, before going back down to $87.72 per month by July 2027.

In addition, MSD is also proposing a separate tax that would go to fund $700 million in stormwater capital improvements. For an average $176,000 home, the cost would be $2.08 per month or about $25 per year.

The rate hikes come as the area’s sewer systems are in need of upgrading. News 4 has tracked several instances of sewer backups during heavy rains and storm drains filled with trash.

The MSD Rate Commission has the final say if the changes are approved or not.

The full list pf public meetings about the proposed rate hike can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Driver in Lincoln County Crash that killed 3 teens, injured 2, in court on Tuesday
Families of teens killed, injured in February Lincoln County crash speak out as driver faces court
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Police responded to a shooting report in Norwalk, Ohio, on Friday. A 2-year-old fatally shot...
2-year-old son fatally shoots pregnant mom, police say

Latest News

Proposed MSD rate increase
MSD proposes 30% wastewater rate hike, new stormwater tax
After another shooting, neighbors and Airbnb owners speak out regarding St. Louis’ plans to...
St. Louis City short-term rental regulation debated in public hearing
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate North St. Louis
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate north St. Louis
Amid growing criticism that it could have a negative impact on school budgets, the St. Louis...
St. Louis County Council holds bill on senior tax breaks amid criticism