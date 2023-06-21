MSD proposes 30% wastewater rate hike, new stormwater tax

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If a proposed rate hike goes through, Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) customers could see their monthly bills increase by more than 30 percent.

MSD originally asked for the rate hike in March. Wednesday evening, MSD will host the first of several public meetings on the topic at Creve Coeur City Hall, where residents can give feedback on the proposal.

The rate hikes are tied to $1.65 billion in new construction and infrastructure projects. MSD wants to ask voters for approval to fund $750 million of that total with debt funding. If the funding is approved, the average per-month wastewater cost for a residential home would go up from $57.04 to $75.23 starting in 2027. If the funding is not approved by voters, the average monthly cost would go up even further, topping out at $104.34 in 2026, before going back down to $87.72 per month by July 2027.

In addition, MSD is also proposing a separate tax that would go to fund $700 million in stormwater capital improvements. For an average $176,000 home, the cost would be $2.08 per month or about $25 per year.

The rate hikes come as the area’s sewer systems are in need of upgrading. News 4 has tracked several instances of sewer backups during heavy rains and storm drains filled with trash.

The MSD Rate Commission has the final say if the changes are approved or not.

The full list pf public meetings about the proposed rate hike can be found here.

