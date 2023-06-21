MoDOT cuts ribbon on new Muegge Road interchange

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The construction project on the Route 94 and Muegge Road interchange is finally complete, with the cutting of the ribbon making it official.

The bridge over Route 94 was widened to include another southbound lane. There are now three lanes in each direction on Route 94 between I-70 and that interchange.

The interchange is expected to be open by the afternoon commute on Thursday.

