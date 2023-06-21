A mild winter could lead to more mosquitoes this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One by one, entomologists with St. Louis County Vector Control count mosquitoes.

Traps are set around St. Louis County twice a week. Each trap can hold thousands of mosquitoes.

Upon collecting the traps, they are frozen in the Vector Control lab until entomologists count, sort, and test the mosquitoes for diseases.

“We test for West Nile, but the tests we run also tests for St. Louis Encephalitis and Eastern Equine Encephalitis,” Anthony Patulla, an entomologist for Vector Control, said.

Monitoring the mosquito population, and spraying problem sites, helps St. Louis County stay ahead of diseases.

Vector is noticing that the traps are capturing more mosquitoes this year.

During the winter, mosquitoes retreat into storm drains and sewers. Harsh freezes and a cold winter will kill off some of the population. However, this past winter was overall mild. Vector Control expects more mosquitoes will emerge from the drains this summer.

Patulla said, “As soon as we start getting thunderstorms again, mosquitoes are just going to pop out of nowhere.”

Mosquitoes typically show up a few days after rain. You can stop mosquitoes before they bite by tipping over standing water in your yard.

Tip over kiddie pools and buckets. Even a water bottle cap full of water is enough for a mosquito to lay eggs in.

Be generous with the bug spray this summer. Apply anytime you go out, and monitor for signs of mosquito-borne diseases.

“Typically, you’ll get flu-like symptoms,” Patulla said. “If it continues to get worse, you need to go see a doctor.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.