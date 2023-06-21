Memorial for Bob Kramer held at Missouri Botanical Garden

Months after his tragic death, a celebration of life for the man behind Bob Kramer’s Marionettes.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Months after his tragic death, a celebration of life for the man behind Bob Kramer’s Marionettes.

“I was lucky enough to share the last 50 years with him building puppets and making people happy,” said Dug Feltch, his partner.

Today family and friends gathered at a memorial for Kramer at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

On Jan. 20, a fire tore through the historic Central West End business, destroying it. All of Kramer’s puppets are also now gone, which were handmade by him and his partner, Feltch.

Feltch was taken to the hospital the night of the fire but his injuries were not life-threatening. Feltch said Kramer made his first marionette when he was just 5 years old.

He hopes to continue carrying on his legacy too. Feltch said he wants to build a puppetry center here in St. Louis in Kramer’s honor.

