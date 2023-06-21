‘The Longest Day’ fundraiser raises money for the Alzheimer’s Association on the summer solstice

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the day with the most light. That’s why the Alzheimer’s Association picked the summer solstice for the fundraiser they call The Longest Day.

News 4′s Steve Harris shows us how Bolivar, Missouri, is raising awareness by climbing stairs.

For more information on Alzheimer’s or to donate, you can visit Alzheimer’s Association’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.