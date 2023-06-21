Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local property owner is stepping up to bring change to North City properties.

Lamont Franks has decided to buy nearly 20 homes on this side of town and invest his money in abandoned buildings taking over city blocks.

“Some people get discouraged when I talk to them about the north side, but it’s an opportunity, says property owner, Lamont Franks. “You can make anything out of nothing. I started with a property that was a $1000, and now I am at 21.”

Despite St. Louis City allocating $39 million in federal Covid relief money for North City development, the funds have not been dispersed a year later.

The investment is at a standstill as the mayor and aldermanic board are in the process of finalizing new city requirements in order to spend it.

“It’s property to where you can sit back and create generational wealth for your kids and this right here I’m building this for my kids,” says Franks.

Franks’ real estate has also provided construction jobs for those living in the neighborhood.

“You don’t find too many people like him that do stuff like he do, says construction employee, Darell Newbern. “It feel real good to see it look different from what it was.”

“It’s like a family now. My electrician, he’s 10 minutes away, he stay on the North Side,” Franks tells News 4.

Franks’ real estate dreams are displayed on a billboard heading to Fairground Park, promoting his home repair and property business under the self-entitled name “Northside Landlord.”

“I get motivated by my losses because you can’t win everything, but you can get another 30 days, and it can change your life.”

