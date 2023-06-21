Less Humid Thursday, More Heat This Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Humidity falls Thursday and Friday

Expect More Warm days, then hot mid 90s This Weekend

Storm chance Sunday does not look widespread, but we have a chance for storms

This Evening: Warm and dry with a noticeable humidity in the air.

What’s Next: More warm to hot days for the remainder of the work-week and it will be less humid Thursday and Friday. Still, those are toasty warm to hot days with upper 80s to near 90.

It’s the weekend when we expect more significant changes as the heat ramps up. Highs will be in the mid 90s and could be hotter especially Sunday if we don’t get much in the way of rain and clouds. Saturday is dry and boy we could use some rain! But Sunday’s rain threat is no guarantee and doesn’t look widespread. However, make sure to get updates because what storms develop Sunday could be severe and we’re watching it for a potential First Alert Weather Day. While it’s early and could change, here’s what I am seeing Sunday....1) A cluster of storms from Iowa/Northern Missouri move in overnight into early Sunday may hold together to bring a portion of the area some rain. 2) We get hot and humid and the front moves through. If the ingredients and storm fuel can be in place from late morning-afternoon then we may get some storms to pop-off. They could be severe too, but again there’s a lot of question marks on IF those storms will develop. Make sure to check back on News4 or the KMOV weather app for updates.

