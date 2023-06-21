Hotter Trend Into Weekend, Storm Threat Sunday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Summer Officially Begins Today!

Expect More Warm to Hot Days This Week, but Hotter This Weekend

Storm Threat Sunday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: It’s another toasty warm day with an expected high of 88. Humidity will be a bit more noticeable. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

What’s Next: More warm to hot days for the remainder of the work-week, but it’s the weekend when we expect more significant changes, especially Sunday. Saturday will be hot with highs in the mid 90s. Then we’ll watch to see if storms overnight hit our area Sunday morning. Sunday also looks hot and humid. That said, temperatures will depend on how clouds storms play out. It’s too early to pin down specifics on Sunday’s storm strength and timing, but watch for a possible First Alert Weather Day along with hot and muggy conditions.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.