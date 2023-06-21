Heman Park Pool to reopen Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heman Park Pool in University City is set to reopen on Saturday after it closed last year because of damage caused by the floods in July 2022.

The City said the pool had undergone significant repairs, including electrical work, fencing, pool pumps and more. A spokesperson for the City said that the damages cost approximately $760,000.

“I would like to thank the Mayor, Council and our residents for their patience as we have worked diligently to reopen the pool in a safe manner. We are excited to be able to open the pool this summer and welcome the residents back to the beloved Heman Park Pool,” said City Manager Gregory Rose.

The pool will be open daily from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Visitors can either buy a monthly membership to the recreation facility, Centennial Commons, which includes admission to the pool or a resident or nonresident ID card with daily admission rates that range from $4 to $9 per person.

The University City Parks and Recreation Division is hiring cashiers and staff, and Midwest Pool Management is also accepting applications for lifeguards and staff.

For more information on the pool, you can visit University City’s website.

