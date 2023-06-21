First case of mpox in 2023 reported in St. Louis County

An electron microscopic image of monkeypox
An electron microscopic image of monkeypox(MGN Online / Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery / CDC)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County has its first case of mpox in 2023.

The Department of Public Health said the patient probably got mpox during sexual contact and had not been vaccinated.

This case follows a recent increase in mpox cases in the Chicago area that began in May.

This year’s first case serves as a reminder to take action to protect ourselves.

The health department said this includes getting two doses of the vaccine if you are eligible and paying attention to your own health and that of your partners.

The CDC recommends you get vaccinated against mpox if:

  • You had known or suspected exposure to someone with mpox
  • You are a gay, bisexual or other man who has had sex with men or a transgender, nonbinary or gender-diverse person who in the past six months has any of the following:
    • Met recent partners through online apps or social media platforms, at clubs, raves sex parties or saunas.
    • Been diagnosed with sexually transmitted infection(s)
  • You have had any of the following in the last six months:
    • Sex at a commercial sex venue
    • Sex-related to a large commercial event or in a geographic area where mpox virus transmission is occurring
    • Sex in exchange for money or other items
  • You have a sex partner with any of the above risks
  • You anticipate experiencing any of the previous scenarios

The St. Louis County Health Department says that mpox is transmitted between people who have prolonged intimate contact. They ask people who experience a concerning rash to contact their healthcare provider of the DPH at 314-615-2660.

The following locations offer mpox vaccinations to those without insurance:

  • Saint Louis County Department of Public Health
  • Affinia Healthcare
  • Jefferson County Department of Public Health
  • St. Charles Department of Public Health
  • SSM Health
  • Southampton Healthcare

The Department of Public Health will also provide mpox vaccines at PrideFest in St. Louis on June 24 and 25 in the HIVE.

For more information on these locations, more information on mpox and where you can get mpox testing, you can visit St. Louis County’s website.

