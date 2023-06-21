Deputies retrieve massive snake from roof of home, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding...
The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding the large reptile.(Barron County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – Deputies in Wisconsin recently responded to reports of a giant snake on the roof of a home, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

“We think the description of ‘giant’ was an undersell,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Deputies were able to utilize some tools to retrieve and secure the massive snake from the roof.

“We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT … we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters,” the sheriff’s office joked.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of the snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding the large reptile.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Driver in Lincoln County Crash that killed 3 teens, injured 2, in court on Tuesday
Families of teens killed, injured in February Lincoln County crash speak out as driver faces court
Police responded to a shooting report in Norwalk, Ohio, on Friday. A 2-year-old fatally shot...
2-year-old son fatally shoots pregnant mom, police say

Latest News

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the...
Antlers and fancy dress: Stonehenge welcomes 8,000 visitors for summer solstice
Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding as Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger
FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within...
Most OB-GYNs worried about abortion ruling effects, survey says
The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
China calls Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator ‘extremely absurd and irresponsible’