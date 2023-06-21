Clark Haggans, longtime NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, dies at 46

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans plays during the AFC NFL championship...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans plays during the AFC NFL championship football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006 in Denver. Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year career that included stops in Arizona and San Francisco, has died. He was 46. Colorado State University, where Haggans starred in the late 1990s, said Haggans died on Monday, June 19, 2023. No cause of death was given.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Clark Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year career that included stops in Arizona and San Francisco, has died. He was 46.

Colorado State University, where Haggans starred in the late 1990s, said Haggans died on Monday. No cause of death was given.

The Steelers took a flyer on Haggans in the fifth round of the 2000 draft. He responded by becoming a special teams ace before graduating into a starting role opposite Joey Porter on a defense that regularly ranked among the best in the NFL.

Haggans’ finest season came in 2005. He racked up a career-best nine sacks and was a disruptive force in the playoffs as Pittsburgh won three straight road games to reach the Super Bowl. Haggans had one of three Steelers sacks in the title game against the Seahawks as the franchise earned its fifth championship.

Haggans headed west to Arizona in 2008 but went down with a foot injury in mid-December, forcing him to sit out a postseason run that ended with the Cardinals falling to Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl.

Haggans played for Arizona from 2008-11 and spent his final season in the league with the 49ers in 2012, finishing with 46 1/2 sacks in 172 games.

Haggans grew up near Torrance, California, before playing at Colorado State in the late 1990s. He helped the Rams to a pair of Western Athletic Conference titles and his 33 sacks remain a program record.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Driver in Lincoln County Crash that killed 3 teens, injured 2, in court on Tuesday
Families of teens killed, injured in February Lincoln County crash speak out as driver faces court
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Police responded to a shooting report in Norwalk, Ohio, on Friday. A 2-year-old fatally shot...
2-year-old son fatally shoots pregnant mom, police say

Latest News

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho,...
GRAPHIC: Police say Idaho dad killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor’s oldest son
Police said the woman accused of the shooting says she thought he was trying to kidnap her. ...
Uber passenger shoots driver, thought she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico, police say
Police said the woman accused of the shooting says she thought he was trying to kidnap her. ...
Passenger arrested after Uber driver shot
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Minutes melt away in search of Titanic submersible