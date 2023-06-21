CITY SC returns to CITYPARK to face Real Salt Lake

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC will take on Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK tonight. If you can’t make it to CITYPARK tonight, matches can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

St. Louis, currently tied for first place in the Western Conference with LA FC, will play against 7th place Real Salt Lake for the second time this season. The last time the two played, CITY won 4-0 at America First Field.

Two of those goals came from one of CITY’s designated players, João Klauss, who has been out for two months for an injury and is predicted to be out for another month, according to head coach Bradley Carnell.

CITY is also down another designated player, star midfielder Eduard Löwen, who is predicted to be out for four to six weeks.

Despite Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Nashville SC, CITY has a 7-2-1 record at home at CITYPARK and has been on a four-match home undefeated streak.

