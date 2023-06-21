CITY SC returns to CITYPARK to face Real Salt Lake

17 JUNE 2023 - Nashville, TN - St. Louis CITY SC and Nashville SC square off during match day...
17 JUNE 2023 - Nashville, TN - St. Louis CITY SC and Nashville SC square off during match day 19 at Geodis Park in Nashville, TN on Saturday June 17, 2023.(Joe Martinez; St. Louis CITY SC | Joe Martinez)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC will take on Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK tonight. If you can’t make it to CITYPARK tonight, matches can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

St. Louis, currently tied for first place in the Western Conference with LA FC, will play against 7th place Real Salt Lake for the second time this season. The last time the two played, CITY won 4-0 at America First Field.

Two of those goals came from one of CITY’s designated players, João Klauss, who has been out for two months for an injury and is predicted to be out for another month, according to head coach Bradley Carnell.

CITY is also down another designated player, star midfielder Eduard Löwen, who is predicted to be out for four to six weeks.

Despite Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Nashville SC, CITY has a 7-2-1 record at home at CITYPARK and has been on a four-match home undefeated streak.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
Driver in Lincoln County Crash that killed 3 teens, injured 2, in court on Tuesday
Families of teens killed, injured in February Lincoln County crash speak out as driver faces court
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate North St. Louis
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate north St. Louis

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson is congratulated for his two-run home run against the...
Dylan Carlson hits 2 homers as the Cardinals win their 4th straight, beating the Nationals
FILE - The minor league Birmingham Barons and the Montgomery Biscuits play a game in Rickwood...
Cards to play in Negro Leagues tribute game at historic Rickwood Field next June
CBC’s Justin Tatum taking leap of faith, headed to Australia
CBC’s Justin Tatum taking leap of faith, headed to Australia
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a...
Cardinals rally past the Nationals 8-6 behind back-to-back homers from Donovan and Goldschmidt