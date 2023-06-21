Child cancer patient’s life-changing diagnosis inspires her to become a nurse

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A potentially life-changing diagnosis turned out to change what she wanted in life.

No kid should have cancer, and every patient’s journey is different.

In October of 2022, Addelyn Arbogast,12, got really sick and needed immediate surgery.

Her medical team at Siteman Cancer Center got the tumor, but she would still need specialized treatment.

A difficult time for Arbogast, silver-lined by a new purpose.

“That’s why I want to be a nurse because I want to help other families and other kids,” Arbogast said.

