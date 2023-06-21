Ballwin apartment damaged after suspected drunk driver crashes into it

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ballwin neighborhood was woken up by the sounds of tires screeching and a car crashing into a building Saturday just before midnight.

Robert Auen has lived on Solon Drive for the last 10 years and says the neighborhood is usually quiet.

“A big boom and then I ran outside and there was a car inside that little boy’s room,” Auen says.

Ballwin Police say the driver was suspected of being drunk.

“I’ve never seen one here in the whole time I’ve been here, an accident at all, especially like that,” Auen says.

Auen says when he ran outside to check what happened, other neighbors did the same.

“She goes call the cops, call the cops,” Auen says. “I called 911 and about 10 of them showed up.”

On Facebook, Ballwin Police described the vehicle like a pinball, saying it was bouncing off everything, destroying everything in its path.

“He smashed into another car and then all four mailboxes,” Auen says. “Just wiped them out.”

The house has notes posted on the door saying limited entry. Neighbors tell News 4 it’s unlivable because of the crash.

Auen says after the accident, the driver tried to leave but neighbors banded together to stop him from walking away.

“A lot of people were following him,” Auen says. “They weren’t going to let him leave. As soon as the cops came everybody all pointed to him saying that’s him right there. He was standing right there in that driveway right there.”

Nobody was hurt in the accident, which Auen says is extremely lucky because the car drove into what he says is a little boy’s room.

“He usually sleeps right there but that night he was sleeping on the couch in the living room,” Auen says.

Ballwin police tell News 4 the driver was arrested for suspected drunk driving but the driver is no longer in custody.

Police say charges will be submitted to the city prosecutor for review.

