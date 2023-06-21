Ballwin apartment damaged after suspected drunk driver crashes into it

A Ballwin neighborhood was woken up by the sounds of tires screeching and a car crashing into a building Saturday just before midnight.
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ballwin neighborhood was woken up by the sounds of tires screeching and a car crashing into a building Saturday just before midnight.

Robert Auen has lived on Solon Drive for the last 10 years and says the neighborhood is usually quiet.

“A big boom and then I ran outside and there was a car inside that little boy’s room,” Auen says.

Ballwin Police say the driver was suspected of being drunk.

“I’ve never seen one here in the whole time I’ve been here, an accident at all, especially like that,” Auen says.

Auen says when he ran outside to check what happened, other neighbors did the same.

“She goes call the cops, call the cops,” Auen says. “I called 911 and about 10 of them showed up.”

On Facebook, Ballwin Police described the vehicle like a pinball, saying it was bouncing off everything, destroying everything in its path.

“He smashed into another car and then all four mailboxes,” Auen says. “Just wiped them out.”

The house has notes posted on the door saying limited entry. Neighbors tell News 4 it’s unlivable because of the crash.

Auen says after the accident, the driver tried to leave but neighbors banded together to stop him from walking away.

“A lot of people were following him,” Auen says. “They weren’t going to let him leave. As soon as the cops came everybody all pointed to him saying that’s him right there. He was standing right there in that driveway right there.”

Nobody was hurt in the accident, which Auen says is extremely lucky because the car drove into what he says is a little boy’s room.

“He usually sleeps right there but that night he was sleeping on the couch in the living room,” Auen says.

Ballwin police tell News 4 the driver was arrested for suspected drunk driving but the driver is no longer in custody.

Police say charges will be submitted to the city prosecutor for review.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
Driver in Lincoln County Crash that killed 3 teens, injured 2, in court on Tuesday
Families of teens killed, injured in February Lincoln County crash speak out as driver faces court
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate North St. Louis
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate north St. Louis

Latest News

This image provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Jesse...
43-year-old Missouri inmate dies awaiting execution for elderly couple’s murder
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Janae Edmondson sues City of St. Louis
MoDOT cuts ribbon on new Muegge Road interchange
MoDOT cuts ribbon on new Muegge Road interchange
‘The Longest Day’ fundraiser raises money for the Alzheimer’s Association on the summer solstice
‘The Longest Day’ fundraiser raises money for the Alzheimer’s Association on the summer solstice
Child cancer patient’s life-changing diagnosis inspires her to become a nurse
Child cancer patient’s life-changing diagnosis inspires her to become a nurse