AG Bailey ‘failed to perform ministerial duty’ in stalling abortion petition, judge rules

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cole County Judge Jon Beetem said that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey does not have the authority to block the fiscal note of an initiative petition based on perceived issues with the State Auditor’s findings on Tuesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the case after Bailey refused to certify a collection of 11 fiscal notes compiled by State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick associated with 11 initiative petitions that would grant Missourians the right to abortion.

In Missouri, before a petition can start the process of collecting 170,000+ signatures to amend the state’s constitution, the language of the ballot question needs to be checked and approved so that voters fully understand the question before them. The Auditor’s office also checks with state and local governments to show voters the full financial impact of the potential law in what is called a “fiscal note.”

When Auditor Fitzpatrick reviewed the impact of each of the 11 petitions, his audits found that the impact of such an amendment would be minuscule.

Attorney General Bailey disagreed, saying Fitzpatrick should inflate the estimated cost to more than $12 billion, to account for a potential loss in federal Medicaid funds.

It led to a stalemate, preventing supporters from beginning the signature-gathering process and prompting the ACLU’s lawsuit.

In Beetem’s ruling Tuesday, he said AG Bailey does not have any authority to unilaterally reject the auditor’s report and that doing so represented a “failure to perform the ministerial duty imposed on him.”

Fitzpatrick made clear in a statement that he does not personally support abortion rights but that his duty to the office trumps his opposition to the issue at hand.

“As someone who is steadfastly pro-life, I am personally opposed to these ballot initiatives and the taking of innocent lives,” Fitzpatrick said. “However, I firmly believe my personal stance cannot and should not impact the duty my office has to provide voters with an unbiased assessment of each measure’s fiscal impact. I appreciate the decision of the court to uphold the process that has been in place for decades so my office can continue to create fiscal notes that are as fair and accurate as possible.”

Multiple calls and messages via email and social media to Bailey and his office went unreturned by publication time. Elad Gross, a 2024 Democratic candidate for Missouri Attorney General, said even voters who oppose the right to abortion should be concerned about a government office attempting to seize power that’s not their’s to exercise.

“Whether you support abortion rights or you don’t, then vote,” Gross said. “When you have officials who are willing to abuse their power to prevent us from going to vote, that should that should worry every one of us.”

The judge gave Bailey 24 hours to advance Fitzpatrick’s fiscal note, but Bailey’s office indicated it would appeal the ruling. On Wednesday, the ACLU filed a motion to enforce judgment – which would compel Bailey’s office to act.

