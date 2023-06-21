32nd annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted in Forest Park

Today was the 32nd annual Celebrity Golf Tournament through the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation at Forest Park.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
It’s the first tournament since the former Mizzou and NFL player passed away last December.

Each year, the golf tournament and auction serve as a fundraiser for Johnson’s foundation, which is dedicated to helping better the lives of inner-city youth in the St. Louis area.

