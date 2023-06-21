32nd annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today was the 32nd annual Celebrity Golf Tournament through the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation at Forest Park.

It’s the first tournament since the former Mizzou and NFL player passed away last December.

Each year, the golf tournament and auction serve as a fundraiser for Johnson’s foundation, which is dedicated to helping better the lives of inner-city youth in the St. Louis area.

