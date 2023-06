ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The westbound I-44 ramp to Broadway will close starting next week for construction.

The closure will start Monday, June 26, after the morning rush hour, and last for three weeks as MoDOT crews rebuild the ramp.

Drivers can use alternate routes like eastbound I-70 to Tucker or westbound I-44 to Convention Plaza.

