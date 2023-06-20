St. Peters Amazon workers demand safer conditions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the bi-state’s Amazon facilities is making national headlines tonight.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is using the St. Peters site to illustrate what he calls poor working conditions.

This is part of the senator’s new probe to investigate American companies accused of neglecting workers.

The St. Peters employees there told News 4, “Enough is enough.”

More than 400 workers are petitioning for safer conditions.

This isn’t the first time. Video from last holiday season showed St. Peters Amazon workers asking for a better environment and to ease the strain of the fast pace work. They say people are getting injured.

Senator Sanders is demanding information from Amazon on injury rates, employee turnover and productivity targets.

Amazon is responding, and told News 4 in a statement:

“St. Peters fulfillment center has a consistent track record of safety improvement. Publicly available data shows that the site’s recordable injury rate is well below the warehousing industry average and has dropped more than 55% since 2019.”

