St. Louis hosting free pride event at City Hall Monday

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City Hall is hosting an event to celebrate pride month that will be free to the public.

It’s happening in the Rotunda next Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature live music, speeches and performances by the Divas of the Grove.

LGBTQ+ community leaders will also be honored during an award ceremony.

And happening this weekend is the St. Louis Pridefest.

The two-day festival is expected to bring more than 300,000 downtown.

The weekend has a full schedule, with musicians and dancers at the main stage, a vendor fair and more in the parks across from City Hall.

Then Sunday is the grand pride parade at noon, running down Market Street.

The parade starts at 8th and Market and heads toward union station.

