Remembering the Mill Creek Valley community during Juneteenth

You can get a history lesson at the Pillars of the Valley outside CITYPARK.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Looking back on history, paying tribute and using those lessons to propel us forward; that’s the goal of Juneteenth.

Once a wealthy white neighborhood, the Mill Creek Valley community became the largest concentration of African-Americans in St. Louis, a home for 20,000 Black people.

In 1959 the community was demolished in the name of urban development.

Barry Draper said this art installation is an example of why we should all be tourists in our own town.

“it’s American history, so it’s important everyone take a moment to celebrate it,” Draper said. “Not just take a day off but take your family out and learn some aspects of history that maybe you didn’t know, especially the St. Louis history you can only learn here.”

Draper said while we can’t right the wrongs of the past, Juneteenth is a great step forward, allowing everyone to learn and celebrate through history and culture.

