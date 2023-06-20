Recall: Marie Callender’s frozen shepherd’s pies could contain plastic

A recall has been issued for Marie Callender’s frozen shepherd’s pies due to consumers finding...
A recall has been issued for Marie Callender’s frozen shepherd’s pies due to consumers finding flexible plastic inside the products.(U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for nearly 3,000 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pie products due to the items possibly containing pieces of plastic.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, 2,717 pounds of Marie Callender’s frozen dinners with the beef product have been recalled.

Officials said the beef has been recalled after they received several complaints from consumers who reported finding pieces of clear, flexible plastic in the product.

The products affected by the recall were produced on March 1 with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56 hours on cases and packages of Marie Callender’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie with lot code 5006306020, a best by Feb. 24, 2024, date and case code 2113100032.

The products subject to the recall have establishment number EST 233 next to the USDA mark of inspection on the case and above the best-by date on the side panel of the individual product, according to the recall.

The affected items were distributed nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Officials said anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can also contact Conagra’s Consumer Care Hotline at 877-469-3783.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
After tragic shooting, city aims to provide more to do for at-risk kids
‘Kids need safe and fun activities’ After tragic shooting, city aims to provide more to do for at-risk kids

Latest News

Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor.
Idaho man charged with 4 counts of murder in shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor
A life science company turned a shipping container into the ‘Curiosity Cube’
A life science company turned a shipping container into the ‘Curiosity Cube’
The judge issued a permanent injunction against the Arkansas law.
Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
Petition gathering signatures to place same-sex marriage question on Missouri ballot
Petition gathering signatures to place same-sex marriage question on Missouri ballot
St. Peters Amazon workers demand safer conditions
St. Peters Amazon workers demand safer conditions