Prosecutors allege man pointed laser at St. Louis air support helicopter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An Indiana man appeared in a St. Louis federal court Tuesday after being charged with blinding helicopter pilots in February.

Jason Foster, 47, was charged with pointing a laser at an aircraft. He was arrested in May in Indiana.

The charge alleges he pointed the laser at a St. Louis Metro Air Support helicopter on February 21. Foster pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

The pilots were involved in an investigation at the time the incident happened, court documents say. The laser temporarily blinded them.

Foster would face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Another man, 44-year-old David Gammil, was accused of pointing a laser at the helicopter on February 23. He also pleaded not guilty.

There were nearly 9,500 reported incidents of lasers pointed at pilots in 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

