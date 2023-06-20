Prosecutors allege man pointed laser at St. Louis air support helicopter

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An Indiana man appeared in a St. Louis federal court Tuesday after being charged with blinding helicopter pilots in February.

Jason Foster, 47, was charged with pointing a laser at an aircraft. He was arrested in May in Indiana.

The charge alleges he pointed the laser at a St. Louis Metro Air Support helicopter on February 21. Foster pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

The pilots were involved in an investigation at the time the incident happened, court documents say. The laser temporarily blinded them.

Foster would face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Another man, 44-year-old David Gammil, was accused of pointing a laser at the helicopter on February 23. He also pleaded not guilty.

There were nearly 9,500 reported incidents of lasers pointed at pilots in 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four more suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
After tragic shooting, city aims to provide more to do for at-risk kids
‘Kids need safe and fun activities’ After tragic shooting, city aims to provide more to do for at-risk kids
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

Scene outside of the Rent-A-Center in Alton after an employee was attacked and a woman was shot.
Woman shot after allegedly hitting employee with gun inside Alton store is charged
Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four more suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
Remembering the Mill Creek Valley community during Juneteenth
Remembering the Mill Creek Valley community during Juneteenth
NAACP hosts 86th annual Freedom Fund dinner
NAACP hosts 86th annual Freedom Fund dinner