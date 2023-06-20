Petition gathering signatures to place same-sex marriage question on Missouri ballot
State’s constitution still doesn’t legally recognize same-sex marriages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A citizen-initiated petition is collecting signatures to be placed on the 2024 statewide ballot that would repeal a 2004 amendment to Missouri’s constitution defining marriage as exclusively between a man and a woman.
“That to be valid and recognized in this state, a marriage shall exist only between a man and a woman,” the Missouri Constitution reads.
The amendment no longer holds any function in Missouri law, as the right to a same-sex marriage was established by a Supreme Court decision and by federal law.
Still, the petition seeks to remove the line from Missouri’s constitution.
Sen. Greg Razer, a Jackson County Democrat, is the only sitting member of his chamber who is openly gay. He notes that since same-sex marriage has been federally legal, the status quo has changed in the minds of the majority of Americans.
“People have seen what America looks like with same-sex marriage, and guess what, straight people can still get married,” Razer quipped. “Nothing changed. Except we get the right to pursue happiness in that way.”
Overall support for same-sex marriage in the U.S. has grown significantly in the past couple of decades, according to data compiled by Gallup.
Polling shows the wide gap between those older and younger than 50 years. Nearly 9-out-of-10 Americans aged 18-to-29 support same-sex marriage, but among those older than 50, acceptance is closer to 50-60%.
The petition to place a question on the November 2024 statewide ballot would require more than 170,000 signatures to be collected, verified and submitted by May 6, 2023.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.