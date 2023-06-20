Petition gathering signatures to place same-sex marriage question on Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A citizen-initiated petition is collecting signatures to be placed on the 2024 statewide ballot that would repeal a 2004 amendment to Missouri’s constitution defining marriage as exclusively between a man and a woman.

“That to be valid and recognized in this state, a marriage shall exist only between a man and a woman,” the Missouri Constitution reads .

The amendment no longer holds any function in Missouri law, as the right to a same-sex marriage was established by a Supreme Court decision and by federal law.

Still, the petition seeks to remove the line from Missouri’s constitution.

Sen. Greg Razer, a Jackson County Democrat, is the only sitting member of his chamber who is openly gay. He notes that since same-sex marriage has been federally legal, the status quo has changed in the minds of the majority of Americans.

“People have seen what America looks like with same-sex marriage, and guess what, straight people can still get married,” Razer quipped. “Nothing changed. Except we get the right to pursue happiness in that way.”

Overall support for same-sex marriage in the U.S. has grown significantly in the past couple of decades, according to data compiled by Gallup .

Polling shows the wide gap between those older and younger than 50 years . Nearly 9-out-of-10 Americans aged 18-to-29 support same-sex marriage, but among those older than 50, acceptance is closer to 50-60%.

The petition to place a question on the November 2024 statewide ballot would require more than 170,000 signatures to be collected, verified and submitted by May 6, 2023.

