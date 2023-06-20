Parts of St. Clair County under boil order

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A few areas in St. Clair County are under a boil order, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

The areas under the Caseyville Water System that are affected are:

All of the Hollywood Heights area

Tanglewood Subdivision

Highway 159

Bethel Mine Road between Highway 159 and Carol Louise Drive

East and West Brookhaven Drive

