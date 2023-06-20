Parts of St. Clair County under boil order
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A few areas in St. Clair County are under a boil order, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
The areas under the Caseyville Water System that are affected are:
- All of the Hollywood Heights area
- Tanglewood Subdivision
- Highway 159
- Bethel Mine Road between Highway 159 and Carol Louise Drive
- East and West Brookhaven Drive
