North City residents gather to celebrate Juneteenth at Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, the nation celebrates Juneteenth.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation, ending slavery in the United States. But it took more than two years for the news to reach the final enslaved group in Galveston, Texas.

That day was June 19, 1865, 158 years ago.

In North City, residents gathered to stand united and celebrate the holiday

The party at Fairground Park served as a look into the heritage and history of African-American culture.

