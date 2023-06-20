North City residents gather to celebrate Juneteenth at Fairground Park

North City residents gathered to stand united and celebrate the holiday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, the nation celebrates Juneteenth.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation, ending slavery in the United States. But it took more than two years for the news to reach the final enslaved group in Galveston, Texas.

That day was June 19, 1865, 158 years ago.

In North City, residents gathered to stand united and celebrate the holiday

The party at Fairground Park served as a look into the heritage and history of African-American culture.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight downtown shooting
A brief cool down ahead of weekend heat
Briefly mild ahead of weekend heat
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Remembering the Mill Creek Valley community during Juneteenth
Remembering the Mill Creek Valley community during Juneteenth
NAACP hosts 86th annual Freedom Fund dinner
NAACP hosts 86th annual Freedom Fund dinner
Fireworks sales kick-off ahead of July 4th celebration as fire departments warn about drought...
Fireworks sales kick-off ahead of July 4th celebration as fire departments warn about drought conditions
Bill to limit open-carry of guns in the city facing roadblocks, Ald. Spencer still ‘working...
Bill to limit open-carry of guns in the city facing roadblocks, Ald. Spencer still ‘working through the politics of it’