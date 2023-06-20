NAACP hosts 86th annual Freedom Fund dinner
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County’s chapter of the NAACP continued a decadeslong tradition today with its annual Freedom Fund dinner.
Monday at the Marriott in downtown St. Louis, the NAACP honored seven professionals making a difference in the community.
News 4′s very own Melanie Johnson emceed the event.
This year’s theme was “thriving forward.”
“We must thrive forward together as a people,” said John Bowman, the St. Louis County NAACP President. “The one thing we all have in common -- and that’s being human beings. And that’s how we’re gonna make this work.”
This is the 86th year for the NAACP’s Freedom Fund dinner.
