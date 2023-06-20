More Heat This Weekend, Storm Threat Sunday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Summer Officially Begins Wednesday

Expect more warm to hot days this week, but hotter this weekend

Watch for a storm threat Sunday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

This evening-Wednesday: Expect a warm evening in the 80s and dry weather. It’s another toasty warm day Wednesday with a high of 88 and sunshine early turning partly cloudy.

What’s Next: More warm to hot days this week, but it’s the weekend that changes and especially Sunday. Saturday will be hot in the mid 90s. Then we’ll watch to see if storms overnight hit our area Sunday morning. Sunday will be hot and humid. Temperatures though will depend on how the clouds linger and what storms if any bubble up in the afternoon. Pinning down specifics on Sunday’s rain, strength and timing is too early, but watch for a possible First Alert Weather Day along with a hot and muggy day.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.