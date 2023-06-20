More Heat This Weekend, Storm Threat Sunday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Summer Officially Begins Wednesday
  • Expect more warm to hot days this week, but hotter this weekend
  • Watch for a storm threat Sunday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

This evening-Wednesday: Expect a warm evening in the 80s and dry weather. It’s another toasty warm day Wednesday with a high of 88 and sunshine early turning partly cloudy.

What’s Next: More warm to hot days this week, but it’s the weekend that changes and especially Sunday. Saturday will be hot in the mid 90s. Then we’ll watch to see if storms overnight hit our area Sunday morning. Sunday will be hot and humid. Temperatures though will depend on how the clouds linger and what storms if any bubble up in the afternoon. Pinning down specifics on Sunday’s rain, strength and timing is too early, but watch for a possible First Alert Weather Day along with a hot and muggy day.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four more suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
After tragic shooting, city aims to provide more to do for at-risk kids
‘Kids need safe and fun activities’ After tragic shooting, city aims to provide more to do for at-risk kids
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

More Heat This Weekend, Storm Threat Sunday
More Heat This Weekend, Storm Threat Sunday
More Heat This Weekend, Storm Threat Sunday
More Heat This Weekend, Storm Threat Sunday
June 20 afternoon weather
Hot And Hazy - Last Day Of Spring
June 20 morning forecast
Final Full Day of Spring - Feels Like Summer